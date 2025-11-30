42-coin (42) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

42-coin (42) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $33,303.29 or 0.36555114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $380.12 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00010759 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00092186 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00006723 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
42-coin Profile
42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.
Buying and Selling 42-coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.