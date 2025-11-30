42-coin (42) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

42-coin (42) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for $33,303.29 or 0.36555114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $380.12 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00092186 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00006723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000053 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.