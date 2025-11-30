Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $342.84 Million

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Sonic (prev. FTM) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a total market cap of $342.84 million and approximately $21.45 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,250.08 or 1.00212894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Profile

Sonic (prev. FTM)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,222,625,000 coins. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official website is www.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sonic (prev. FTM)

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic has a current supply of 3,222,625,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic is 0.10677791 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $22,280,667.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonic (prev. FTM) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

