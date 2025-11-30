peaq Price Hits $0.0398 on Exchanges (PEAQ)

peaq (PEAQ) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, peaq has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. peaq has a total market capitalization of $58.82 million and $2.76 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One peaq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get peaq alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,250.08 or 1.00212894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

peaq Coin Profile

peaq’s genesis date was November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,349,327,429 coins and its circulating supply is 1,478,935,923 coins. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq. peaq’s official website is www.peaq.network. peaq’s official message board is www.peaq.network/community/blog.

Buying and Selling peaq

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,349,236,297.93712866 with 1,478,865,797.72311248 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.04020319 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $2,906,943.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire peaq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase peaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for peaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for peaq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.