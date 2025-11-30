Leuthold Group LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,863,000 after buying an additional 403,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,091,641,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bank of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,351,000 after purchasing an additional 188,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

