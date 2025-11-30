Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 142,908 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,374,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,908 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kroger were worth $98,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,863,000 after purchasing an additional 186,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $518,267,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kroger by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after buying an additional 2,945,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,999,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,126,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,784 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $57.69 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Argus set a $85.00 target price on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

