Leuthold Group LLC Sells 167,567 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares $SPDN

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,567 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises 2.1% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDN. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 12.5% during the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 119,992 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter valued at $4,085,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $4,236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $3,626,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 294,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

