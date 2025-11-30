Martin & Co. Inc. TN Boosts Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,198,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 997,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 112,282 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $39,222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. Columbia Sportswear Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $943.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cfra Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

