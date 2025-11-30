Leuthold Group LLC Acquires 313,034 Shares of Nokia Corporation $NOK

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313,034 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nokia by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia by 677.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. New Street Research set a $6.57 price objective on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Danske upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.84. Nokia Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

