Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 252 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 38,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $296.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.45. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $312.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

