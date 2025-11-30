Leuthold Group LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 101.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.26.

Twilio Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,345,050.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,666.47. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,514 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $186,645.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,661.12. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,128 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

