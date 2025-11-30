Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.5% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

NYSE:GS opened at $826.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $841.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $787.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $726.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

