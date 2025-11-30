Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,053 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $27,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,799.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.51. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $22.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.84.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

