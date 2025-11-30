Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,725 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $95,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE A opened at $153.48 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,200. This trade represents a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.