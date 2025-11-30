Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 456,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $30,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,880. This trade represents a 20.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $894,605.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,219.42. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,036,892. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

