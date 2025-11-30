State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $34,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1,197.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $109.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $90.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.