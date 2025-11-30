State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $28,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $156.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.