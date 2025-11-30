New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $50.93 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $50,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.0% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $91.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.17%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.63 per share, with a total value of $438,150.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 33,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,388.36. This trade represents a 17.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $630,075.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 202,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,832,965. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

