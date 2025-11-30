State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Veralto were worth $23,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 15.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the first quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

VLTO opened at $101.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

