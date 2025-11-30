3,279 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 87,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 143,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 456,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,264 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWD opened at $209.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.27 and a 200-day moving average of $198.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

