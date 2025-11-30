Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,901 Shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF $ROE

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 222,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 127,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROE opened at $35.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.07. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Profile

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

