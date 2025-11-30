Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,591 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 158,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at $966,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,838,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFLO stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

