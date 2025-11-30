New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 877,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $54,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $75.03 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,760.69. This represents a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.