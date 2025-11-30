New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 18,691 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $67,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5,528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SF. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.19. Stifel Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $125.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.91.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.51%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

