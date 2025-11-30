Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 6914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of research firms have commented on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salzgitter AG will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

