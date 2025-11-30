Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $29.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $29,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 540.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,845,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,373 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,214,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,802,000 after buying an additional 982,262 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,251,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,821,000 after buying an additional 40,231 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,579,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,738,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 881,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,931,000 after acquiring an additional 183,462 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average is $106.95. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $114.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.