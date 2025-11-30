Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Stock Price Up 8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) traded up 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.03. 71,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 259,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Maplight Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maplight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Maplight Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPLT

Maplight Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9%

About Maplight Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.