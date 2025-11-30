State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.72 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $25,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,629,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,565,269,000 after purchasing an additional 380,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,662,000 after purchasing an additional 103,595 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,562,000 after buying an additional 3,327,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,479,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,282,000 after buying an additional 121,680 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,356,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,942,000 after buying an additional 27,177 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $130.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average is $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

