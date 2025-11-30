iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.76 and last traded at $102.77, with a volume of 338065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.03.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%
The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
