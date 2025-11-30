iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.76 and last traded at $102.77, with a volume of 338065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 520.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.