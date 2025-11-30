Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Valneva SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.24. 10,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 64,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valneva to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Valneva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Valneva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valneva

Valneva Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $803.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 59.44% and a negative net margin of 57.81%. Analysts predict that Valneva SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Valneva by 125.0% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,240,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.