State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 14,310 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,912 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 64,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $993,348.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 534,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,763.20. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 112,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,558 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%.The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

