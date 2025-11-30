State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 510 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $24,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $614.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.75. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $778.64.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.02%.

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

