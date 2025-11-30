State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,860 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $23,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $122.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

EXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.32.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

