Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,290,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,118,201,000 after acquiring an additional 449,776 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,387,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,260,000 after buying an additional 538,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,992,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,584,000 after buying an additional 72,511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,472,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,443,000 after buying an additional 2,072,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,430,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,841,000 after buying an additional 217,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.72. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

