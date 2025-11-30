Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 44.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Elevance Health by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. Mizuho reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.9%

ELV stock opened at $332.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $458.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.