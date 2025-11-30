Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 61.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

