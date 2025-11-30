Korea Investment CORP Buys 75,469 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,469 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 115.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of -154.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.44%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

