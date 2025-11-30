Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dover were worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1,005.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.27.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $185.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.36. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

