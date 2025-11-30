Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $22,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 116,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $15,663,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,976,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,315,000 after acquiring an additional 266,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,122,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 499,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $4,171,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,585,726 shares in the company, valued at $39,690,721.78. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 293,738 shares of company stock worth $7,252,098 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.