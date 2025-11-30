Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,414 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $17,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at $41,445,779.76. This represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE MAA opened at $135.89 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.75 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.89.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

