Korea Investment CORP Purchases 54,971 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 198.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,971 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $19,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 250.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 362.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $252.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.92 and a 1 year high of $309.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $331.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $346.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.21.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,498,374.48. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

