Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $17,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,897 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,238,000 after buying an additional 630,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $62,470,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,675,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,541,000 after buying an additional 484,304 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 350,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 263,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $167.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $168.36. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

