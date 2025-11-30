Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $512.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $452.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $520.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $412.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.