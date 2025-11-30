InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in InterDigital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total transaction of $375,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 64,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,078,763.67. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total value of $184,363.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,154.64. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 5,966 shares of company stock worth $2,071,596 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDCC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price target on InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.7%

InterDigital stock opened at $357.25 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.58 and a 52 week high of $412.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

