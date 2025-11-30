Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 202.6% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 81.5% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $381,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,999.50. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,989,868.04. This trade represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $275.16 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.62 and a 1-year high of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 price objective on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $299.00 to $291.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.14.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

