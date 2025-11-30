Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 23.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,557,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,433,000 after purchasing an additional 294,786 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $69,931.93. Following the sale, the director owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,421.51. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $264.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.83. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.00 and a twelve month high of $388.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.Wingstop’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.