Rhumbline Advisers Has $14.75 Million Holdings in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Air Lease worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Air Lease by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 273.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 264.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. Air Lease Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The company had revenue of $725.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 30,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $1,927,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,905.70. This represents a 27.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 19,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $1,251,810.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,638.86. The trade was a 32.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,635 shares of company stock worth $11,145,895. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Air Lease

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.