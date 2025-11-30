Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company $MC

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $75,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 47.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.The business had revenue of $356.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

