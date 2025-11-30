Hamel Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 36,842.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,836,000 after buying an additional 7,279,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,165,899,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,204,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,626,000 after acquiring an additional 264,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,337,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,951,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5%

CAT opened at $576.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $530.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.32.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

