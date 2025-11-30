Norges Bank Invests $472.52 Million in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,970,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,520,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 103,664 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after acquiring an additional 88,551 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 48,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 177.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,620,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,736 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $105.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.39. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

