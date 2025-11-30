3,654,559 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,644,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 70.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $116.80 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $156.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.31.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $29,162,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 940,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,157,653.55. The trade was a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,676,514 shares of company stock worth $204,832,922. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

